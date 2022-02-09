Man arrested, accused of beating children, locking them inside cabinets

An affidavit says Martinez would lock the kids inside cabinets and fasten the cabinets shut with screws and zip ties.

SAN ANTONIO — Charges were filed after three children told the San Antonio Police Department they were locked inside cabinets, possibly for days at a time.

Erik Jesus Martinez, 29, is now facing three counts of unlawful restraint and three counts of endangering a child.

An affidavit obtained by KENS 5 says the investigation started right before Christmas on December 21 when a woman called police to her home on South New Braunfels, near I-37.

She told investigators that Martinez would regularly beat her 5-year-old daughter and 6 and 11-year-old sons.

She also told them Martinez would lock the kids inside cabinets and fasten the cabinets shut with screws and zip ties.

The affidavit says the woman also admitted to putting the children in the cabinets, but said she would not fasten the doors.

The affidavit also says Martinez drove up to the home with the three kids while investigators were there. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Investigators say evidence on cabinets inside the home corroborate what they were told by the children and their mother.