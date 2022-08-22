Serial armed robbery suspect behind bars in connection with 19 convenience store robberies

According to arrest affidavits, Jose Ventura Delgado's crime spree spanned over three months.

SAN ANTONIO — A serial robber is off the streets, arrested in connection to a crime spree that spanned over three months.

In multiple arrest affidavits, detectives with the San Antonio Police Department said 37-year-old Jose Ventura Delgado is responsible for at least 19 armed robberies of San Antonio convenience stores.

Delgado was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery in May after police said he robbed a west-side convenience store at gunpoint. But new charges have surfaced in the last week as investigators connected Delgado to other convenience store robberies across the city.

Those arrest affidavits outline the violent crime spree that started in February when police said Delgado robbed three convenience stores in one night.

Officers said Delgado would hit the stores late at night, and used a black revolver with a wooden handle that detectives said is rarely seen in armed robbery cases.

Detectives said in the arrest affidavits that Delgado had the same modus operandi for each crime, holding the victims at gunpoint while demanding they hand over money.

In total, Delgado is accused of robbing eight convenience stores in February, five in March, three in April, and another three in May.

The crime spree ended on May 21 when Delgado was picked up by the SAPD Street Crimes Unit when he tried to run from officers, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators said he was arrested on Evading and Felony Possession Firearm charges, but investigators quickly connected Delgado to an aggravated robbery that occurred a few miles away from where Delgado was picked up.

According to police documents, Delgado robbed the El Paso Food Mart and ran from the store with over $1,000 in cash on May 21st.

When Delgado ran from officers, he was seen running from a blue Honda van.

Detectives searched the van and found a bag with over a thousand dollars inside detectives believe was stolen from the El Paso Food Mart.

Investigators also found a black revolver in the van.

After reviewing surveillance video of other armed robberies, investigators connected clothing and shoes obtained during a search warrant of Delgado’s home, to the robberies. The affidavits listing the clothing items found in the van and at Delgado’s home as matching items Delgado wore during the robberies.

Police said some of the robbery victims identified Delgado during a police line-up as the man who held them at gunpoint and took their money.

According to online court records, Delgado is facing at least nine charges of aggravated robbery.