SAN ANTONIO — A man and a woman were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition after being shot on the east side.

According to police, the double shooting in the 4000 block of E Houston Street happened just before 3 a.m.

The woman was shot in the back and the man was grazed in the back of the head.

The man was reportedly uncooperative with officers at the scene.

Police shared with KENS 5 that the shooting happened at another location and that the two then drove to the Knights Inn and called for help.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation continues.