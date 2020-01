SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man and a woman at a home on the east side early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Gibbs, west of Walters Street, just after 1:30 a.m.

Police say two people were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers found more than a dozen rifle casings around the home.

The house was also lit on fire, according to officers. Arson investigators were called to the scene.