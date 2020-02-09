Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Stone Oak area, police say

Police say a relative of the man and woman who lived there grew concerned when the couple couldn't be reached.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating what they are calling a murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead in the Stone Oak area Wednesday.

Officials were called out to the 800 block of Windhurst in the "Peak at Promontory" gated community around 12:45 p.m. Police say a relative of the man and woman who lived there grew concerned when the couple couldn't be reached.

Police said a 55-year-old woman and man, whose age is unknown, were found dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators do believe this was a murder/suicide and are not looking for any suspects.