SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on the northeast side Monday night.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers responded around 7 p.m. to a scene on Perrin Beitel. They found a man dead in the back seat of a Jeep and a woman with serious injuries lying in the street. From the initial investigation, he believes the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

The woman was transported to University Hospital and died. A full investigation is underway.

