Man and his two kids escape house fire after they smelled smoke

Officials say that the trio was a bit shaken up, but were not injured.

SAN ANTONIO — A man and his two children escaped a house fire on the south side of town after they woke up to the smell of smoke, officials say.

San Antonio firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 100 block of East Theo Avenue near South Flores Street around midnight Thursday.

A Battalion Chief on the scene says the family of three escaped from their burning home after they woke up to the smell of smoke in the house.

SAFD says that 75% of the home was damaged in the fire, and said the family will be displaced.

The American Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.

The fire is under investigation.

