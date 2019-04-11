KERRVILLE, Texas — A man and his 14-year-old daughter are dead after hitting a tree in an attempt to flee from a traffic stop, Kerrville Police said.

The incident took place just after 2 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Goat Creek Road near Spur 98.

The man was identified as Anthony Vargas, 36, of Ingram, Texas.

A Kerrville Police Officer said he attempted to pull Vargas over for going more than 70 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone in a Dodge pickup truck.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and siren and attempted to pull over the driver, which continued west on Goat Creek. Police said Vargas accelerated to speeds over 100 mph in an attempt to flee.

The truck left the roadway and crashed into trees, killing Vargas and his daughter. Their bodies were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office and toxicology results are pending.