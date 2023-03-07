Security guard arrested after shooting man causing 'disturbance' in store, SAPD says

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A security guard was arrested and charged for aggravated assault after shooting a 40-year-old man who was "bothering customers" in a south-side store Monday evening, officials with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) say.

Police say the gunfire unfolded around 7:20 p.m. when the unidentified victim refused to comply with security officers' demands and began walking towards the now-arrested guard outside the store. That guard shot once, hitting the man in the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to SAPD. It's unknown what company the 38-year-old security guard was contracted with.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

