SAN ANTONIO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a San Antonio man after an argument with his girlfriend became violent and police were not able to speak with him or detain him.

According to an affidavit, the man used his dog as a shield from being detained, then locked his door and refused to speak with officers.

Officials say that on August 10, 34-year-old Abel Santos Biscaino pushed his girlfriend onto the bed when she tried to leave following an argument. He got on top of her and kept her down by placing one of his knees on her chest, then used his hand to apply pressure on her neck, according to an affidavit.

The victim told police she felt like she was going to pass out, but was able to get away. When she tried to leave, Biscaino allegedly pointed a gun at her. She was ultimately able to leave their home on Hidden Swan on San Antonio’s west side.

When police arrived, they said Biscaino went back into the home, locked the door and used his dog as a shield to avoid being detained.

The woman did not have any visible injuries but felt pain in her neck, according to police. She also said she believed Biscaino was under the influence of narcotics during the incident.

A warrant has been issued for the Biscaino’s arrest, charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

