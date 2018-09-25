SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly threatening his family with a gun on the southwest side, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD was called to the scene in the 300 block of Roslyn Avenue in a subdivision off of Highway 90 and Interstate 10 around 11:20 pm Monday.

Investigators said the man pulled out a gun and began waving it toward family members before police were called.

His wife and mother-in-law were able to get out of the home but told police they were too scared to go back inside where their sleeping children were.

Police entered the home with long guns and shields and were able to rescue the children and detain the suspect.

Family violence incident on the southwest side

