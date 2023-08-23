Man accused of supplying drugs, sexually abusing a suspected teenage trafficking victim

Martin Delarosa, Jr, 33, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child. A young child is defined as anyone below the age of 14.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is accused of sexually abusing a teenager for years who officials say is a suspected sex trafficking victim.

Martin Delarosa, Jr, 33, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child. A young child is defined as anyone below the age of 14.

An arrest warrant says he met the victim at the age of 13 through Facebook messenger and supplied her with drugs and sexually abused her until she was 15.

Through the investigation, police discovered videos of Delarosa having sexual intercourse with the victim. The videos also show that Delarosa provided the victim with methamphetamine and Molly. The arrest warrant also says the victim accused Delarosa of making money off the videos.

Again, Delarosa is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of up to 99 years.

