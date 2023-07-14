Man accused of sexually assaulting three young girls for years

Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 68-year-old Nicholas Espinoza Thursday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting three young girls for years, BCSO says.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 68-year-old Nicholas Espinoza Thursday evening.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the girls reported the abuse by Espinoza to their guardian years ago, but nothing was done after their outcries.

Espinoza is accused of abusing one girl for as long as eight years. The sheriff says he is also in favor of charging the guardian for not reporting the abuse.

The girls have since been removed from that person's home.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.