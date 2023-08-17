Man accused of sexually assaulting girl he met on social media

The suspect, Jeremiah Scruggs, was taken into custody Wednesday, according to court documents.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met on social media, San Antonio police said.

The suspect, Jeremiah Scruggs, was taken into custody Wednesday, according to court documents.

Police say the 14-year-old victim told investigators she met the 19-year-old man a year ago through social media.

Court documents say on Monday, he texted her to meet up at a vacant home on Holly Hill Drive on the southeast side. The teen was dropped off at the house and the suspect pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. After several hours, the victim was able to run away and call for help at a nearby convenience store.

Detectives say the girl gave them a screenshot of the text she says Scruggs sent as well as a detailed description of the home.

As of Thursday morning, Scruggs was in the Bexar County jail and facing a charge of sexual assault of a child.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

