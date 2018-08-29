SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing charges of sexually abusing a girl for years, to the point of fathering a child with her.

Officers say they learned about the allegations against 44-year-old Rodrigo Mandujano after responding to a disturbance call in July. A woman at the scene told police that Mandujano had been taking advantage of a 15-year-old girl for three years.

During that span, the girl gave birth to Mandujano's child.

Officers say they also found text messages Mandujano sent to the girl after the allegations first came out, telling the victim he was sorry and that he is going to die in jail.

