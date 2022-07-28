Man accused of sexually abusing child in custody, BCSO says

Through the course of the investigation, investigators discovered Casanova was in possession of and had distributed child pornography.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says they made an arrest of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a child over several years.

A juvenile made an outcry back in May that Gilbert Casanova, 76, had sexually assaulted her over the course of several years.

Child Sex Abuse Suspect Arrested In May of 2022, a juvenile made an outcry that Gilbert Casanova, 76, had sexually... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 27, 2022





BCSO said investigators from their Child Safe Unit immediately began investigating were able to issue a warrant for the arrest of Casanova. They also discovered Casanova was in possession of and had distributed child pornography.



Casanova was taken into custody on July 26 on a warrant for Continuous Sex Abuse on a Child, a 1st Degree Felony. Casanova is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail on a $100,000.00 bond.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.



The BCSO is now asking the public if you or someone you know may has any information regarding this suspect, as well as this any information on this suspect being involved with distributing child pornography, please contact the BCSO at (210) 335-6070, or email us at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.