SAN ANTONIO — A man is accused of running an identity theft scheme out of a downtown motel along with three other people.

36-year-old Christopher Guerra is facing felony criminal charges for tampering with governmental records.

Police say on May 30, they were called out to the Riverwalk Plaza Motel for a wallet theft incident and were told that thieves were in one of the rooms. Hotel management also told officers the credit card being used for that room and two others was not going through.

The officers outside say they caught Guerra throwing papers off his hotel room balcony. Staff gathered the papers, which turned out to be documents belonging to people who were not staying at the hotel.

Inside the room, officers say three of the four people there had active warrants for their arrests. Across the three rooms rented with the counterfeit credit card, police found mail belonging to someone else, laptops, cell phones, printers, a gun, fake ID’s, checks and drugs.

Guerra and the three others were arrested.

