Man accused of raping teenager before school, threatening her with a machete

George Mann, 43, has a criminal history. Police say he is a repeat sexual offender who has been reported to commit sexual offenses against children and others.

SAN ANTONIO — A 43-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child after the police say the victim made an outcry at school.

Police arrested George Mann for the crime, which they said happened near a school on September 21.

The victim said Mann found her outside her home in the morrning before school, and forced her to follow him to an alley where he then raped her, according to an arrest affidavit. Documents say he also used a machete to threaten her.

The arrest report showed the defendant is a repeat sexual offender who has been reported to commit sexual offenses against children and he is often seen in the neighborhood.