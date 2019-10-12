SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is in jail after police say he paid $10,000 to have his ex-girlfriend killed.

According to court records, Teodoro Torres III, 50, reached out to a man he was incarcerated with inside the Bexar County Jail in order to have his ex-girlfriend killed.

During an interview with law enforcement, the man Torres hired told officers that Torres had offered to pay him $10,000 to kill his ex.

The man said he started to get "cold feet" and indicated that he did not want to kill anyone. He said he called Torres' ex-girlfriend and told her about Torres' plan to have her killed, court documents state.

Officers had the man call Torres and speak to him, during which an officer heard Torres say he "still wanted [the woman] dead."

Two days later, special agents went undercover and met with Torres. One of the agents told Torres that he would be the one who would kill the woman for Torres.

During an undercover meeting with Torres at a Bill Miller Restaurant a few days later, Torres told the special agent that he wanted him to "rip her eyes out" and that he wanted her and her boyfriend dead.

At this point, Torres was detained and taken in for questioning.

Torres told agents that he was "mad at [the woman] because she was not letting him see his five-year-old son." Torres claimed that the man he allegedly "hired" offered to "take care of [the woman] for him."

He admitted to special agents that he wanted his ex dead and gave her photo and schedule of where she would be to the man he was incarcerated with inside the Bexar County Jail.

Torres is being held on a $300,000 bond.