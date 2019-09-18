SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after he threatened to "come over and blow up" the Development Services Office, San Antonio police said.

The suspect has been identified as Abdalkarim Abdalaziz, 44, and has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

The incident was reported on Sept. 6 by two witnesses who knew Abdalaziz. They said he was upset that he had to request permits when other businesses in the area "get to do whatever they want."

One of the witnesses, who has known him for 18 years, told police he owns a "M16 type" of rifle, according to arrest documents.

The other witness told police Abdalaziz threatened to "shoot up" the Development Services Office and that things would be "handled differently in his country."