Man accused of killing mother, critically injuring teenage girl six months ago now in custody

SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected of killing a local mother and injuring a teenage girl six months ago is now in custody, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police said it was tips from the community which helped them arrest 27-year-old Cedrick Wallace for the shooting.

The incident happened on April 9 in the 2800 block of the Interstate 35 north access road.

Police said at some point, Wallace began shooting at the other car, and the vehicle was hit with bullets several times.

Lucia Mendoza, 38, was shot and killed. A 14-year-old girl was also shot. Police said she remains in critical condition, six months later.

A 7-year-old was also in the car, but police said they were not hurt. Authorities said the victims tried to drive away, but drove into an iron fence in the process.

That's when police said Wallace drove away. He said while in custody, "I didn't kill nobody. I didn't kill nobody."

Spokesperson for SAPD Cory Schuler said, "We're looking forward to doing our very best to get the family as much justice as possible for this tragic event."

Police said the investigation is ongoing.