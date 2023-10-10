Man accused of killing his baby girl appeared in court Tuesday

Stephen Clare, 50, is also charged with violently attacking the girl’s mother and sister.

SAN ANTONIO — The man accused of killing his baby girl back in April appeared in court Tuesday morning. The Judge decided he would reset his trial for 90 days due to the discovery of not being completed. The judge said there are additional records needed.

Stephen Clare, 50, is also charged with violently attacking the girl’s mother and sister. They both survived, and later Tueday, will mark a day of remembrance for the family as Clare faces a judge.

Tuesday evening, the mother of 11-month old Willow Clare will host a walk in her memory and the memory of other domestic violence victims.

It’s been six months since the little girl was killed. Her father Stephen Clare, was charged with her death and was indicted by a grand jury back in June.

At that time, the Bexar County District Attorney told us it was too early to determine if his office would seek the death penalty in this case.

Initially, prosecutors were suppose to make that decision, however the court clerk says Tuesday will just be a check in before the case goes to trial.

The girl’s mother Mariah Gardner has been outspoken about her ex-husband’s case and hopes serious action is eventually taken against Clare.

"What I went through and what my children have had to survive, no one should ever have to go through this again," said Mariah Gardner.

People will gather at 6:15 p.m. at 1507 Haskin Drive for that 'Walk for Willow.' They will then make their way to 547 Robinhood Place for a vigil.

This is the presumed route Clare took to the vicitm's home the night of the attack

There will also be a candlelight vigil after the walk.

Everyone is asked to wear purple for Domestic Violence Awareness month. As for Clare, he is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m.

We’ll have more from the courtroom after his appearance.

This is a developing story.

