SAN ANTONIO — Court documents say a homeless man with a history of unpredictably vulgar and obscene behavior is now jailed for harassment.

Reynaldo Espinoza, 56, is accused of frequently targeting women who work in a downtown business on Broadway.

Investigators say Espinoza threatened to bomb the business and rape one of the employees.

San Antonio Police say Espinoza was previously jailed on a similar charge and as soon as he was released, he returned to continue his harassment campaign.

His bond is being held at $2,500.