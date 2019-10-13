SAN ANTONIO — Court documents say a homeless man with a history of unpredictably vulgar and obscene behavior is now jailed for harassment.
Reynaldo Espinoza, 56, is accused of frequently targeting women who work in a downtown business on Broadway.
Investigators say Espinoza threatened to bomb the business and rape one of the employees.
San Antonio Police say Espinoza was previously jailed on a similar charge and as soon as he was released, he returned to continue his harassment campaign.
His bond is being held at $2,500.