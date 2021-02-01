Man accused of firing several gunshots on floor of downtown hotel

When authorities arrived, they found a suspect that matched a description of the person firing off the rounds.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was detained by police, accused of firing gunshots on a floor of a downtown hotel, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hilton Placio Del Rio on South Alamo Street.

Police said they received a call for multiple shots fired at the hotel. Security believed the shots were coming from the 11th floor.

When authorities arrived, they found a suspect that matched a description of the person firing off the rounds. They also found several shell casings on the floor and one shell casing on the River Walk. He was detained while police investigated.

It is unknown at this time of the man will face any charges. No injuries were reported and the reason for the shooting was not stated by police.