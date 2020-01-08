Man accused of fatal machete attack in October charged with murder

Richard Villanueva, 26, is accused of killing Dylan Deleon by hitting him in the head with a machete numerous times.

SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of a fatal machete attack in October has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police say Villanueva then dumped Deleon’s body on the side of isolated road on the northeast side and tried to make it look like a hit-and-run accident.

A witness eventually came forward and told police Villanueva had confessed to several people that he was responsible for the killing.

Police say they found DNA evidence linking Villanueva to the attack on the vehicle used to dump the body.

His bond stands at $500,000.