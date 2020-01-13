SAN ANTONIO — A police K-9 helped capture a man who tried to run away from officers after authorities received a call for family violence, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 13900 block of Babcock Road near UTSA Boulevard.

Police said the man ran off and tried to hide in a field between The Reserve apartment complex and a bar.

The K-9 and a police helicopter tracked him down. Emergency Medical Services treated the man for a dog bite before officers took him into custody.

