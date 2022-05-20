Man accused of exposing himself to children arrested on the far north side

Police said 46-year-old Sergio Calderon was arrested near Bulverde Road and Evans Road as he was attempting to expose himself to children who were on a school bus.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have filed four charges of indecency with a child by exposure against a north San Antonio man, and they say there may be more young victims.

Police said 46-year-old Sergio Calderon was arrested near Bulverde Road and Evans Road as he was attempting to expose himself to children who were on a school bus from North East ISD.

The principal of Tex Hill Middle School on Bulverde Road sent a letter home to parents explaining what happened and praising his students for their bravery.

Dr. Charles Reininger, Jr. explained that for two days, students saw a man driving near their bus exposing himself.

The principal said after the student outcry, school police immediately reached out to SAPD and the two agencies set about finding the man.

While they were conducting surveillance, they said they caught the same man following the bus again.

Calderon was arrested at 7:40 a.m. Friday.

A search of online Bexar County court records indicate Calderon has been arrested twice before for indecent exposure; once in 2019 and once in 2020.

Online records indicate the first case resulted in a term of deferred adjudication. The second case indicates Calderon pled guilty, applied for and was granted probation for a term that ended May 17. Calderon was arrested just three days later.

Two databases suggest Calderon may live in the area near where he was arrested, near Wilderness Oak off Bulverde Road.

In addition to Tex Hill Middle School, other schools in the immediate area include Cibolo Green and Indian Springs elementaries.

Police have not released a description of the car that was involved in the incidents.

Late Friday, a magistrate judge set bonds at $100,000 each for the four current charges and Calderon remained in custody.