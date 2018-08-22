SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man accused of assaulting his partner for the third time in 12 months has been arrested.

38-year-old Brandon Andrew Guadiano was drinking with a woman when he accused her of cheating on him. Guadiano took a pair of scissors and cut her hair off, according to an affidavit. As the argument continued, he struck her with the back of his hand, the victim told police.

An officer said her face was swollen and her hair was short when they saw her and she filed a report. She also had an abrasion around her left eye, according to police.

Officials said this is the third reported incident between the woman and Guadiano since December 2017.

