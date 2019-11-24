SAN ANTONIO — A man accused of choking his ex-girlfriend until she started to pass out remains jailed on an assault charge, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The victim told police Eleazar Ibanez drops by often to visit their two-year-old child.

The woman said during a visit last month, when she told him it was time for him to leave, Ibanez became angry.

The victim said Ibanez put both his hands around her neck and choked her until she saw black.

His bond on this felony charge is $7,500.

