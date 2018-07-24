A man sits in the Bexar County Jail, accused of assaulting his girlfriend with sword.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Juan Carlos Moreno Menchaca this afternoon. The alleged assault happened at a home on south San Marcos.

The 25-year-old woman told police he got upset at something he saw on her phone when he attacked her with the sword. He allegedly then took away her phone and then choked her. She was able to break free and call police.

Menchaca faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman suffered minor cuts, according to police.

