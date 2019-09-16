SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have charged David Morin Jr., 29, with assault of a pregnant person after he allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend multiple times and took off.

The incident took place Saturday at Morin and the victim's home. The victim started arguing with Morin when he became angry and punched her head, neck and chest, police said.

After packing her bags and attempting to leave, she told him she called the police, authorities said.

The victim said he ran at her and pushed her onto the ground, then left the home.

David Morin Jr. has been arrested before. In 2013, he was charged with murder.

