Man accidently shot by person in same vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after he was accidently shot by someone in the same car, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Probandt Street south of downtown.

Police said three men were in a white car when one of the man accidently discharged his gun. The bullet hit the man who was sitting in the passenger seat.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Both men in the vehicle were detained.

The shooter was later booked for Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon and the other person in the car was reportedly released.