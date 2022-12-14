Man accidentally shot himself in face while handling weapon, police say

Police say he was handling the weapon when it went off, hitting him in his chin and jaw.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the face while handling a weapon, police say.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the 800 block of E Highland Ave on the city's southeast side.

Police are saying this is an accidental, self-inflicted shooting, not a suicide attempt. Apparently, the young man was handling the weapon inside his home when it went off, shooting him through his chin and jaw.

The sergeant on the scene says things could change as they continue to investigate exactly what happened.

This is a developing story.

