Man, 23, accused of sexual assault of a child

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested and accused of sexual assault of a child, Bexar County Sheriff's Office says.

BCSO says the juvenile victim was with one of her friends when they were picked up by another friend. There were two males in the car when they were picked up.

The victim told law enforcement one of the men sexually assaulted her in the back seat of the vehicle. The suspect was later identified as 23-year-old Johnny Rodriguez.

He was taken into custody by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit without incident and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Rodriguez faces a charge of sexual assault of a child.

If you or someone you know may have any additional information regarding this suspect, you can report it to bcsotips@bexar.org or call 210-335-6000. You can remain anonymous.

