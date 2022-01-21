Family displaced after fire caused by electrical meter, crews say

CPS Energy crews were called to shut off the power and handle the meter.

SAN ANTONIO — A malfunction in a CPS Energy electrical meter caused it to explode, leading to a house fire, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Wildwood on the city's north side.

Firefighters were able to get inside the home's attic and stop the fire from spreading. CPS Energy crews were called to shut off the power and handle the fried meter.

The family will be displaced until the meter is repaired.