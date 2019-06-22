Quanell X organizes vigil two years after Maleah Davis' death

The vigil was held days after the man charged in connection with the girl's murder pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

HOUSTON — A vigil was held Sunday night for Maleah Davis.

The 4-year-old girl was murdered two years ago. Her remains were found in Arkansas.

The story of Maleah shook not only the entire Houston community but the world.

Maleah was originally reported missing at the beginning of May after Vence, who was Maleah's stepfather, initially claimed she may have been abducted by men who had attacked him while he was on to pick up Maleah's mom from Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Nearly a month after Maleah was reported missing, Vence confessed to Quanell X the location of Maleah's body — which was in Fulton, Arkansas.

Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller called the scene where Maleah's remains were found "gruesome."

"It was a terrible sight to see. It took hours gathering up body parts and evidence,” said Miller.

Months after the initial charges, the DA's Office filed a new charge against Vence — injury to a child/serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony — after reviewing all of the evidence, including Maleah's autopsy results.

The DA's office said Vence struck the then 4-year-old with his hand and a blunt object before the little girl died and didn't seek the proper medical care for her.