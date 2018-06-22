The Mala Luna Music Festival will bring some of the hottest Hip Hop and R&B artists to the Alamo City on Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28.

The festival will take place again at Nelson Wolff Stadium on the west side.

Last year, Mala Luna Music Festival brought out artists like Future, Migos, and Lil Wayne to Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium! KENS 5 was there the entire weekend! Check out our recap.

Presale tickets go on sale Friday, June 22 and range from $79 to $399.

For more information, click here.

© 2018 KENS