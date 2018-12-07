SAN ANTONIO — A major traffic closure will affect traffic in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 between San Antonio and Austin this weekend.

All lanes in both directions will be closed at Farm-to-Market 1103 in Schertz from 9:00 p.m. Saturday to 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

The plan is to have traffic remain on the frontage road through FM 1103 and re-enter the highway.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the closure is to demolish the bridge at that location.

Road signs will be placed to alert drivers of the upcoming closure. Drivers are asked to use caution when going through the area.

TxDot says the $7.2 million project consists of expanding the FM 1103 bridge over I-35 to five lanes, plus U-turn bridges and will be complete in summer 2019.

