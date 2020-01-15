BOERNE, Texas — A "major power outage" was affecting customers across Boerne early Wednesday afternoon, Boerne Police said.

The department reported on its Facebook page that the City of Boerne Electric Department was trying to determine what happened so power could be restored to city customers.

Boerne Police Department Major power outage. City of Boerne Electric Dept on their way to fin... d out what's going on. Please do not tie up emergency lines to ask about the power outage, we are doing what we can until the power comes back on. Traffic lights are also out so please use caution when traveling through intersections.

They asked residents not to call to ask about the power outage, as individual reports would not be needed at this time.

Police also said traffic lights were out around the city, so residents were urged to use caution while traveling through intersections.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates at KENS5.com.