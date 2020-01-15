BOERNE, Texas — A "major power outage" was affecting customers across Boerne early Wednesday afternoon, Boerne Police said.
The department reported on its Facebook page that the City of Boerne Electric Department was trying to determine what happened so power could be restored to city customers.
They asked residents not to call to ask about the power outage, as individual reports would not be needed at this time.
Police also said traffic lights were out around the city, so residents were urged to use caution while traveling through intersections.
