Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Two people were arrested at the scene, one for interfering with fire crews trying to put out the flames, officials said.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Multiple agencies responded to a major fire on the 5800 block of County Road 73 just north of Robstown Thursday afternoon.

3News Skyview video shows trailers burning and volunteers rushing to push cars out of the way of flames.

Elizabeth Ayala, who lives in the area, told 3News on scene that it was her mother's home and a trailer that she rents out that caught fire.

Nueces County Sheriff's Office officials on scene said there is no electricity or running water in this area and it is not an official RV park.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The National Weather Service said breezy to occasionally strong northwest winds, very low relative humidity values and above normal temperatures will make for critical fire weather conditions.

The fire danger began Thursday and is continuing today.

“Be careful where you park your vehicle, high grass can sometimes catch fire underneath your car and then catch your car on fire, that occurs a lot,” said Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha.

“If you’re tossing cigarettes out make sure they’re extinguished. If you’ve done any barbecuing, make sure the coals have been properly put out and disposed of,” said Nueces County ESD #2 Chief Dale Scott.

This is an ongoing situation and have a crew on the scene. We will post updates here as they are received.

