'Major' edition to Methodist Hospital as they welcome 1st therapy pup

A very good boy with a good mission is coming to the rescue.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, Methodist Hospital announced their newest facility dog, Major, a two-year-old golden retriever making a paws-itive impact in comforting hospital staff and patients, the hospital said.

Major and his handler, Kirsta Deboy, a Critical Care Manager for the Lung Rescue ICU, will work together to help staff and patients cope with the different stressors that go on in the hospital, according to Methodist.

"Major will be a unique addition to the adult ICU service line as he is the first of his kind in this area," said Kirsta. "He will bring joy and smiles to the staff and patients and will aid in stressful events. I'm excited to be his handler and can't wait to watch the enjoyment he will bring to our hospital."

The non-profit Patient Paws Service Dogs, Inc. gifted Major to Methodist Hospital. This is the hospital's first full-time facility dog designated strictly to adult care.