Maintenance worker killed at Schlitterbahn bus barn, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A maintenance employee was killed while working on a Schlitterbahn park vehicle in New Braunfels on July 5.

New Braunfels Police say it happened at the Schlitterbahn bus maintenance barn around 7 p.m.

They said the man became pinned under a bus he was working on. Officers moved the man out from under the bus and performed CPR, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 72-year old Bardomiano Ramos.

OSHA was contacted to investigate the incident as a workplace accident.

Schlitterbahn released a statement Monday that reads in part:

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family. Immediately after the accident, the park mobilized its Associate Care team to provide support and assistance to the family during this difficult time."

