Silobration 2023 | Magnolia brings vendors from all over the country to Central Texas

Find out about each vendor and everything the weekend of 'Silobration' is bringing to Waco.

WACO, Texas — If your wanting to find some great paper goods, apparel, jewelry and more, then you might want to visit Magnolia's 20th Anniversary Silobration from Oct. 19 to 21 in Waco.

At this three-day event, expect to browse through more than 50 vender shops, experience fun daytime activities and even hear some live music.

On Magnolia's website, Chip and Joanna explain how their business started from just a small retail shop. They share that the Silobration is a homecoming event and a place where vendors can grow and be celebrated.

If you would like to browse through each and every one of the vendors that will be in attendance that weekend, check out this vendor guide here.

The Silobration is free and open to all of the public. However, there are a few ticketed events that include the following:

An evening with Chip and Jo

Magnolia 20th Anniversary Tour

Weekend Rooftop Pass

To view more information on these events, visit here.