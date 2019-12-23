SAN ANTONIO — Editors Note: The above video aired in May 2019.

Pancake lovers, rejoice! The Magnolia Pancake Haus will open a third location in Cibolo in 2020. The restaurant, which opened its doors in 2000, has locations on Embassy Oaks and Huebner Road, on the north and northwest sides, respectively.

An announcement on the Magnolia Pancake Haus Facebook page called the news "an early Christmas present." An exact address isn't available, and there's work to be done on the empty plot of land, but it is expected to be a new Magnolia Pancake Haus in August 2020.

The family-owned restaurant is popular in San Antonio for their "world famous" buttermilk pancakes. They also offer other breakfast staples, like omelets, french toast, bacon, ham, sausage and hashes.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

SAPD: 7-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head

Two suspects arrested in connection with South Park Mall shooting

This is who the Dallas Cowboys are.

Alleged drunk driver totals patrol car on I-10 while deputy helped family

UPDATE: Second suspect arrested in SAISD officer's death