HCSO: Search ends for man who went missing trying to swim across San Jacinto River

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man swam to a small island and then tried to swim to the other side of the river.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Search crews said they have recovered a body from the San Jacinto River during the search for a man who vanished while swimming.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said they believe it's the man who went missing while swimming with his friends on Sunday.

Deputies got the call Sunday night from family and friends who were worried the man possibly drowned while trying to swim from a small island at Magnolia Gardens Park. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man swam to a small island in the river.

Initially, investigators were unsure if the man made it across to the other side of the river but later revealed the man was last seen taking a break in the water close to the island. The man's family believes a medical issue led to the apparent drowning.

"Even if you are a strong swimmer like the family says, the island might seem closer, but it's deceptive. It's a lot farther," HCSO Lt. David Jasper said.

The medical examiner's office has yet to officially identify the man. Meanwhile, Gonzalez said the HCSO marine unit helped with the rescue efforts.

Unfortunately, this is just one of three apparent drownings that have happened in the San Jacinto River over the span of 24 hours. The others involved a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night after swimming at a nearby park.

