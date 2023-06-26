Magik introduces managing director in bid to grow theater's community footprint

Melissa Zarb-Cousin will handle business and administrative duties while Anthony Runfola continues to oversee the creative side of the theater.

SAN ANTONIO — As seasonal attendance sees a post-COVID rise but educational outreach is scaled back, central San Antonio's Magik Theater is enlisting a familiar face to take over business duties as the organization launches a dual-leadership model.

Melissa Zarb-Cousin's first exposure to the Hemisfair-area children's theater came as a high schooler performing in a musical take on "Saint Joan." Having gone on to intern and work as an assistant to Magik founder Richard Rosen, Zarb-Cousin has been announced as its new managing director, tasked with growing the Magik's footprint in the community.

"I don't want to be overly cheesy, but I want the Magik brand to be synonymous with a loving and safe place," Zarb-Cousin said. "I want people to feel like they have a home there, because that's what stuck out about my experience."

Artistic Director Anthony Runfola will continue to helm the Magik's creative aspects as Zarb-Cousin's leadership partner. Meanwhile, CEO Frank Villani will begin transitioning into a consultant role as he nears a decade with the theater.

"A great chef who owns a restaurant should either spend his/her time in the kitchen, or spend his/her time managing the business while hiring another chef to do the cooking," Villani told KENS 5. "It is virtually impossible to oversee the day-to-day needs of a multimillion dollar business and also prepare all the food. The theater is no different."

In keeping with Villani's analogy, Zarb-Cousin and Runfola will now operate as co-sous chefs presiding over the Magik's banquet of offerings—one that continues providing proverbial meals to local students at a time when budgets for field trips to Magik have been slashed.

Zarb-Cousin, for her part, has spent years fine-tuning the recipes of business acumen and networking she now brings to the managing director role. She's held roles with United Way of San Antonio and the Public Theater's Artistic Advisory Committee, and currently serves as an arts committee member for the Rotary Club of San Antonio.

But she also points to her tenure as chief of staff and Out-of-School-Time Program director at SA Youth as experience that helped her find a calling.

"That really solidified my desire to focus on a career in serving the children of this community," she said.

Among Zarb-Cousin's biggest responsibilities: Building a framework that makes it easier for the Magik to retain local talent, a challenge shared by much of the San Antonio theater community.

In one of the pandemic's few silver linings, many artists and educators returned home to San Antonio and re-enforced the local theater scene's ranks. Keeping them here, Zarb-Cousin says, is a matter of investment.

"Can we build that infrastructure where we offer more full-time positions, so we're investing in them as human beings?" she said. "It's a demonstration of our investment in wanting them to grow as artists that they have a place, that they have a career here in San Antonio."

Zarb-Cousin may have been hired to focus on administrative, marketing and community outreach efforts, but she's just as invested in one of Runfola's yearly priorities: Shaping a diverse program of shows.

It not only spotlights Magik as a versatile venue, but makes good business sense to entice all kinds of audiences with different kinds of stories.

"Are there opportunities to be very intentional about presenting stories that resonate with audiences that have generally been marginalized and not given a platform?" she said. "Not to give anything away, but you're gonna see some of that in our next season.

Room for growth

Chicago-based ALJP Consulting conducted the search for a managing director, considering more than 100 applicants from as far away as Seoul and London. The search lasted five months, but Villani says Magik was had been preparing to implement a dual-leadership model ever since Runfola was hired in late 2019.

The hope, Villani says, is that Magik will be able to grow its network of community connections – and in turn its local footprint – to compensate for visiting Broadway productions which have "diluted the audience base that our local theater community depends upon."

But Magik's own ambitions are growing.

Earlier this year audiences saw "Blood Race," which featured a rotating stage and some of the "most physically demanding" choreography the theater has ever come up with. And Saturday is set to bring opening night for "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," based on the bestselling YA series and accompanied with a week-long summer camp giving kids the same kind of icebreaking experience that Zarb-Cousin had at the age of 14.

Attendance numbers are trending in the right direction. "The Lightning Thief" will bring the curtain down on the season, and Villani says he's confident Magik will have welcomed at least 40,000 patron's by the end of the show's run, compared to about 33,000 last season.

For Zarb-Cousin, growth starts with touching base with theater staff. From there, she says, the sense of unity can ripple through the city.

"That's what I hope Magik will be known for throughout the community," she says.

