SAN ANTONIO — Cracking open a cold one and dressing it with salt go hand and hand for some beer drinkers.

The trend is said to be thanks in part to the San Antonio born company, Twang.

“We feel we are the original," Twang, Dir. of Marketing & Product Development, Edmundo Macias said.

The business was started in 1986 by Roger Trevino Sr. after several visits to Mexico.

“He was in Mexico City and they just saw this strange little product in a little bag that happened to be a lime salt,” Macias said. "Roger just had the insight that said let’s just cut out the middleman. Let's make a lime flavored salt."

Running the operation out of the garage in their home the business got its start.

However, it still needed a creative name.

“If you look up the word twang it has to do more with the musical instrument. Like a guitar noise. The owner thought of when people try the product. Twang just sounded like what it feels like,” Macias said.

Twang was such a hit the family started experimenting with other flavors like pickle salt.

Daughter, Elysia Trevino now Gonzales, used in the promotional ads for the more kid-friendly flavors in their Twangerz line.

"Things like mango chili and pickle salt, it’s just one of those things that Latino kids have always been dipping and trying,” Macias said.

Their iconic bottle packaging allowing everyone to grow with the product.

"It’s not just a Latino thing. Everybody kind of [likes it]once they tried it. It’s one of those things you just like it. It’s a different twist on traditional beer drinking, but it's just one of those things that it caught on,” Macias said.

Twang has expanded into six different product lines.

"So yeah we've taken a lot of our fans from being kids and now they are adults, so we are happy that we are a part of their family for a long time as well,” Macias said.

And remember Trevino’s daughter on the packaging back in the early 90’s?

They’ve kept it a family affair with Elysia now running the operation with a number of other family members.

"To see her grow up through the ranks and to get to where she is at I am personally really proud of her, but also having a young Latina running a company of this size is an encouragement to a lot of people,” Macias said.

Twang committed to their motto of enhancing fun and flavor to the eating and drinking experience.

“I mean we are all about flavor, fun flavor and taking your cocktails and beers to the next level,” Macias said.

All while doing it in the only place they’ve ever called home.

© 2018 KENS