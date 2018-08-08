SAN ANTONIO - It's never easy burying a loved one, but when it comes to the sudden death of a newborn child.

That burial is one a family can never be prepared for.

Some of those families turn to "Threads of Love".

They help parents prepare for what comes after the sudden death of a newborn.

"We cry with them and pray with them and they go away feeling blessed," Threads of Love, Director, Liz Page said.

However, it was one newborn’s funeral that made Liz and Joe Page realize they were missing something in their ministry.

"We went to a poppers funeral a year after we started threads of love, and they used a 7-11 Styrofoam ice chest, and it was so undignified and so degrading that I cried for three days. We started praying what we can do to make it more dignified for families," Liz Page said.

The Pages say that's when God brought Paul Schmoker into their lives.

"That doesn't seem like the way you'd like to go especially for somebody like this. An innocent person like this. It needs to be a little more fitting," Paul Schmoker said.

Schmoker uses his woodworking skills to help make baby caskets for "Threads of Love" and at no cost.

"He does a fantastic job and it's so special because these babies need some kind of comfort when they have a demise," Threads of Love, Director, Joe Page said.

For Schmoker, who works out of his garage, it's his own ministry.

"I think I appreciate the opportunity and I'm…grateful that I can be of assistance,” Schmoker said.

The retired 80-year-old says it's what keeps him going.

"This is kind of the thing that makes you feel useful. Get to see an accomplishment and its relaxing,” Schmoker said.

His gift to grieving families, that he has no plans on stopping.

