SAN ANTONIO — Add water, pop in the microwave, wait three minutes and your ramen is ready.

Those crinkled noodles originated thousands of years ago in countries like Japan to help feed low-income families.

"Really everyday Japanese food Ramen is that food. It's every man's food. From the poor to the rich everybody in-between. From the young to the old everybody loves Ramen,” Maruchan Texas Inc., General Manager of Sales, Mark Horikawa said.

The Japanese company began to expand into the U.S. in the late ’70s. Eventually opening its Bexar County facility in 2014.

"San Antonio we have one of our best customers right here in San Antonio that had something to do with it. We also are close to a big market in Mexico we are a dominant player in Mexico in the ramen market. And in general, Texas is our key demographic," Horikawa said.

More than 240,000 cases of Ramen roll out of the south side plant every day.

On their way to fans who are ready to heat, stir and serve.

“People are always wanting to experiment and appreciate innovation,” Horikawa said. "You can do more things with ramen. You don't have to just boil noodles and just put the soup in it you can customize it. And that's where we are sort of going now."

