A family with a history in the beauty industry is using their skills to bring a cleaner product to the market.

Chalet Cosmetics is in transition to launch their new Caley line but is still all made in S.A.

"This is working as a highlighter for me," Chalet Cosmetics, co-owner, Andrea Rodriguez said.

The Rodriguez family has a lot of years in the makeup industry.

"I'll add a little more color to it," Chalet Cosmetics, co-owner, Cindy Holland- Rodriguez said.

Mom, Cindy, learned the art of makeup from her late mother.

"We are third generation. Andrea's grandmother and my mother was in the cosmetic industry for over 50 years. She had cosmetic stores and the Rio Grande Valley," Cindy Holland-Rodriguez said. "It was something that was always on my bucket list because I grew up in the stores."

For years Cindy owned her own makeup stores in San Antonio, eventually realizing there was a need for all natural and organic cosmetics.

"We have become so conscious about eating right and exercising but what we put on our skin matters as much as what we ingest," Holland- Rodriguez said.

Four years ago she went for it. Formulating her own line called, Chalet.

"We were seeing most of the natural makeup brands were really muted colors there wasn't a lot of selection... and so we decided to make natural more in line with mainstream," Holland-Rodriguez said.

Catching the creative eye of her daughter, Andrea.

"I actually was not into makeup at all," Andrea Rodriguez said. "As I saw my Mom was developing new formulas I realized how much fashion goes into beauty with the colors and the trends and so as I started working with them I really fell in love with it."

Their makeup only uses all natural oils and butters.

"We want people to look at the ingredient list and if you can't recognize most of it it's probably not good for you. So all of our ingredients you can look at it and recognize it," Andrea Rodriguez said.

The Rodriguez family is currently in transition from their Chalet brand to their new Caley brand that is just as all natural but more modern for the everyday girl.

Cindy's son Stephen, even has a hand in the business, coordinating their FDA compliance and working the machinery.

"We are actually one of the only ones in the country. I mean there are big manufactures around the country, but to find a manufacturer that is in all-natural ingredients," Andrea Rodriguez said

This family-run business making a name for themselves in the all-natural makeup industry.

Their new Caley line which they hope can give people a product they can feel good about.

"We want our products to just make people feel good and I'm sure the benefits that they get for their skin as well as the performance factor ... so just give it a try," Andrea Rodriguez said.

